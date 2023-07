Wendy’s debuts cold brew coffee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Fans of cold brew coffee can now get their caffeine fix at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide.

Wendy’s introduced its frosty cream cold brew. The chain says the coffee is steeped for 12 hours then mixed with Wendy’s signature frosty creamer and a choice of vanilla, chocolate, or a new caramel syrup.

The frosty cream cold brew is available all day long, not just mornings.

For a limited time it costs just 99 cents through the Wendy’s app.