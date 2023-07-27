Gas prices across the U.S.: Average rises to $3.71/gallon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)– If you’re planning one last road trip before school starts expect to dig down deeper.

Prices at the pump went up 12 cents in three days.

According to AAA, the national average price for regular gasoline climbed two cents Thursday to $3.71 a gallon.

That’s the highest in eight months, but that’s still well below the painful levels of last year in June of 2022 when gas prices hit a record of more than $5 a gallon.

The sudden spike is partly due to a jump in oil prices as recession fears fade and OPEC cuts production.

There’s also another potential issue– extreme heat. Some refineries, including at least one Exxonmobile facility, which had to undergo maintenance in recent days because of the extreme temperatures.