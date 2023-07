ABC’s of Education: Getting back on school year sleep schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The new school year is right around the corner and many students may not be on the sleep schedule they should be.

Prisma Health is offering some helpful hints to make sure all students from toddlers to teens get the rest they need before the school year starts.

Fore more helpful hints on how to get your kids back on the right sleep schedule go to: https://blog.prismahealth.org/seven-back-to-school-sleep-tips/