ABC’s of Education: Select Health of SC host ‘Jump Start’ back to school event

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Select Health of South Carolina will host its annual Jump-Start Back-to-School event featuring back-to-school information for parents, children’s activities and backpacks with school supplies for free-99 while the supplies are available.

The event takes place Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

The event will be held at First Choice Community Center on 217 Park Terrace Drive in Columbia.