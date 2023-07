Crews continue repair work at Lake Murray Blvd./Saint Andrews Rd. intersection

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Crews continue to work at the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and Saint Andrews Road says Irmo Police.

The repairs come after a broken water main blocked the area earlier this month.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.