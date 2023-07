Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office to host 2nd annual back-to-school bash

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is hosting it’s 2nd annual back-to-school bash.

The event is being held tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shiloh First Independent Church.

Food, music, arts and crafts, activities and more are just some of the things being held throughout the event.

There’s also the opportunity to get a sports physical and haircut!