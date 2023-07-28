Father, daughter accused in parking lot shooting

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a father and daughter duo are behind bars tonight charged in connection with a shooting that took place in a Swansea parking lot Thursday.

According to deputies , 40 year old Stephanie Lynn Brown, and her father, 66 year old David Lee Brown were at a restaurant parking lot where authorities say multiple witnesses alleged Stephanie fired shots at a victim, before handing the gun to her father who deputies say used the same gun, pointing it at another person.
Image: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
Suspect: David Brown

Image: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
Suspect: Stephanie Brown

Both face several a laundry list of charges. According to arrest warrants, Stephanie is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting firearms at persons. Arrest warrants say her father David is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at persons and has since been released on bond. Stephanie has been denied bond and remains at the Lexington County Detention Center.
