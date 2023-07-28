FDA issues warning for e-cigarette distributors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warning letters to several e-cigarette distributors.

The agency is accusing them of selling and distributing unauthorized products that appeal to minors.

ABS Distribution, EC Supply and Easy Wholesale have all received letters of notice from the FDA.

Regulators allege the companies have distributed products that do not have marketing authorization in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

The distributors have 15 days to respond with steps they plan to take in correcting and preventing violations.

New tobacco products must receive marketing authorization from the FDA before they can be sold.

Existing e-cigarette products have been allowed to remain on the market.

But the agency has asked manufacturers to submit applications to keep them there.