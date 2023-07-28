Kershaw deputies: 2 men in custody after separate shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Kershaw County say two people are in custody in separate shooting incidents.

Deputies say the first shooting happened on Lachicotte Road in Lugoff.

Investigators say Bonnie Ammons shot at a victim but no injuries were reported.

Additionally deputies say they responded to morning view lane in Cassatt where police say Jarvis Greene fired shots at a woman as she was running away from him.

No injuries were reported in the incident.