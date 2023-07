Mega Millions jackpot raised to $940 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There’s still a chance to hit the big jackpot!

The Mega Millions jackpot has been raised to $940 million after no one won this past week.

The winner can choose a one-time payout of $472 million or the entire jackpot paid out in 30 annual installments over 29 years.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million. Good luck South Carolina!