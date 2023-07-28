Prosecutors seek business records from store owner accused in teen’s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A lawyer for a Midlands store owner facing a murder charge wants a judge to stop a search warrant for his business records.

Store owner Rick Chow is charged with murder in the shooting death of 14 year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton.

In May, Richland County deputies say Chow shot and killed the teen who he thought was stealing bottled water.

Deputies say there’s no evidence of an attempted theft.

Prosecutors have requested to see Chow’s computer and other electronics to see how he dealt with shoplifters in the past.

Chow’s attorneys say they already turned over what authorities wanted without a warrant.