Gas prices on the rise in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump continue to rise across South Carolina.

According to Gas Buddy, the average gasoline prices in Columbia have risen 20.7 cents per gallon over the last week. Drivers are paying an average of $3.48 a gallon.

Prices are up more than 45 cents per gallon over last month, in the Midlands, according to Gas Buddy.

The national average is also up. According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has risen 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 a gallon.