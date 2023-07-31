Police: Family fight leads to homicide at Victorian Lakes Mobile Home Park

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department is investigating a family fight that led to a homicide at a mobile home park overnight.

Officers say it happened at the Victorian Lakes Mobile Home Park at approximately 3:22 a.m.,

Police say they were dispatched to a disturbance, and when they arrived, they found a Hispanic man who had been killed lying in the driveway of a residence.

According to investigators, several family members were in a physical fight and a man was fatally stabbed by his brother with a knife resulting in his death.

The brother remained at the scene and was taken to the Lexington Police Department for questioning.

SLED Crime Scene and Lexington County Coroner’s Office are helping in this investigation and the roadway near the scene will be closed for several hours.

Police believe multiple witnesses were outside the home during the incident and left after the stabbing.

Anyone who was at the scene is asked to call 803-359-6260.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.