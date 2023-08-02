Apply to work behind the scenes at USC football games at United Event Services’ Job Fair & Orientation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you want to work behind the scenes at USC football games, concerts or other events, you can apply at an upcoming job fair this Sunday.

United Event Services, Inc.’s job fair & orientation event at the Williams Brice Stadium at 1101 George Rogers Boulevard.

The job fair for new applicants is from 2 – 3 p.m. & orientation for new & returning employees is from 3:30 – 5 p.m.

The same times and location apply for their next job fair on Sunday, August 13.

Curtis spoke with UES President Michael Kahaly & UES Vice President Charles Pearson about what they’re looking for when hiring ushers and event staff.

They say you must be at least 18 years old and have a clean record. SLED background checks will be conducted.

They also advise you to bring your social security card and a state issued drivers license or ID with you.

For more information on United Event Services, visit their website.