Mitch Jeter Named to Lou Groza 2023 Preseason Watch List

COLUMBIA, S.C. (August 2, 2023) – University of South Carolina senior placekicker Mitch Jeter is one of 30 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced today.

Jeter, a 5-10, 194-pounder from Salisbury, N.C., had big shoes to fill in 2022, replacing the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer in Parker White. He didn’t miss a beat, connecting on 11-of-11 field goal attempts and finishing alongside Groza finalist Joshua Karty as the only FBS kickers to stay perfect on double-digit field goal attempts. He made his presence known right from the start, connecting from 53 and 51 yards on his first two career field goal attempts.

While the Watch List highlights 30 of the best returning kickers in the country, last year’s winner Christopher Dunn from NC State was not on last year’s list, proof that the Groza Committee will in fact be watching all FBS kickers throughout the season, as all FBS kickers remain eligible to be selected as semifinalists. The Committee also releases its “Stars of the Week” feature throughout the season on www.lougrozaaward.com.

Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season and the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Thursday, November 9. From this list, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers selects the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, November 28. That same group then selects the national winner, who will be announced in December during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The 32nd Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes the three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet on December 4 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.