Gamecocks open fall camp Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (August 4, 2023) – The 130th edition of South Carolina Football took to the outdoor practice fields on a humid and overcast morning in Columbia on Friday. It’s year three of the Shane Beamer Era as the Gamecocks’ head coach.

Following the two-hour workout in helmets and shorts, Coach Beamer said:

“It was great to be back out here on Day One. There was a lot of energy, a lot of excitement and a lot of youth. I thought we did some good things. The biggest concern is our ability to maintain as the practice goes. I thought one side of the ball defensively got better as the day went and the other side kind of allowed fatigue to set in a little bit. I know we’re in shape. We have to be better, but I liked the workman-like attitude. We just have to continue to build that mental toughness.”

The Gamecocks will return to the practice fields on Saturday morning.

South Carolina opens the 2023 campaign in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2, when it takes on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Game time is set for 7:30 pm and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.