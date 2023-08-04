Police: man accused in second missing person death

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they have filed a second murder charge against a man accused of killing another man reported missing in March.

Investigators say Marc-Anthony Rickson Cantrell is accused in the death of Jared Ondrea who lived in a halfway house on Harper St. with Cantrell.

Ondrea was reported missing in March and his body has not yet been recovered.

According to police Cantrell is also charged with murder in the death of Deshea Butler at the same halfway house.

Police are still working to determine the motive for the killings.