Teen charged in crash that killed two
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with Richland Co. say Jaquice Williams, 18, is charged with Reckless Homicide in a crash that killed two women.
Investigators say in the early morning hours of July 17th a deputy spotted a car that was reported stolen from the city of Columbia.
When the deputy attempted a traffic stop on Mallet Hill Rd. where Williams ultimately crashed.
Two people, Makiya Alford, 21, and Kevona Bryant, 19, died in the crash.
“This man’s lawlessness cost two young people their lives,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “He should not have been on the streets in the first place. Another criminal, out on bond, terrorizing our community.”