Teen charged in crash that killed two

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with Richland Co. say Jaquice Williams, 18, is charged with Reckless Homicide in a crash that killed two women.

Investigators say in the early morning hours of July 17th a deputy spotted a car that was reported stolen from the city of Columbia.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop on Mallet Hill Rd. where Williams ultimately crashed.

Two people, Makiya Alford, 21, and Kevona Bryant, 19, died in the crash.