Trey Knox named to 2023 preseason John Mackey Award Watch List

COLUMBIA, S.C. (August 4, 2023) – University of South Carolina tight end Trey Knox is one of 48 players named to the 2023 preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is presented to the nation’s top tight end.

Knox, a 6-5, 237-pounder graduate transfer from Murfreesboro, Tenn., has spent the past four seasons playing at Arkansas. During his stint with the Razorbacks, Knox caught 81 passes for 892 yards and nine touchdowns in 45 games, including 29 starts. In 12 starts a season ago, he caught 26 passes for 296 yards and five TDs.

Established in 2000 by the Nassau County Sports Commission, the Mackey Award is given annual to the tight end who best exemplifies the play, sportsmanship, academics, and community values of Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey.