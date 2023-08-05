Police looking for man who may have information on fatal shooting

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter say the victim of a Saturday morning shooting on Boulevard Rd. has died.

Investigators say Travis Wright, 43, of Sumter was near the A&P Coastal Mart around the time of teh shooting.

Police say Wright knows the victim and may be driving a 2021 Volkswagen Golf similar to a car seen following the incident.

According to a police department spokesperson, Officers responded to the A&P Coastal Mart just before 11am where they found Adrian McCray, 25, lying on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

If you know where Wright may be call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can also submit a tip at crimesc.com