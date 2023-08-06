Gamecocks Beat Club Obras, 106-67, in Bahamas Finale

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – South Carolina dominated from start to finish in a 106-67 victory over Club Obras from Argentina in the team’s final game of its foreign tour to the Bahamas on Sunday. The Gamecocks had six players score in double figures, led by Meechie Johnson and Myles Stute who each had 17.

Carolina shot the ball well again from deep in the Imperial Ballroom, knocking down 17 3s. Six different players hit multiple shots from behind the arc.

B.J. Mack was solid with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Johnson also had five assists to tie for the team lead. Six different Gamecocks had multiple assists. Stephen Clark had 10 rebounds to lead Carolina.

A pair of local product freshmen in Collin-Murray Boyles and Arden Conyers scored in double figures. Murray-Boyles was a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor hitting a pair of corner 3s. He led the bench with 16 points and also had six rebounds with a pair of assists. Conyers scored 10 making a pair of 3s as well.

Jacobi Wright was effective off the bench as well with 15 points. He went 3-of-4 from distance and dished out four assists.

In the team’s two games in the Bahamas, the Gamecocks made 33 3s shooting 42.9 percent from distance.

Carolina will have one more day in paradise and return to Columbia on Tuesday afternoon.