Update on Richland County Chase suspect accused of hitting Deputy’s Vehicle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–UPDATE: A woman accused of injuring a Richland County Deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop is now behind bars.

27-year-old Renee Perry is being charged with Failure to stop for blue lights and Assault and Battery First degree, say deputies.

Deputies say they attempted to stop Perry for running a red light near Broad River Road when she refused to stop and led deputies on a chase.

Deputies say during the chase, Perry hit another car, then intentionally struck a Deputy’s vehicle.

She continued the chase until the vehicle became disabled and caught fire, say officials.

Master Deputy E. Velez-Cruz was treated for minor injuries and released, say deputies.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, say Deputies.