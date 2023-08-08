RCSD searches for suspect accused of stealing deputy cruiser

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping members of the public will be able to help them locate a man suspected of stealing one of the Sheriff’s deputies police cruiser.

Image: RCSD

According to authorities on Saturday August 5, 2023, the man in the surveillance image seen above is accused of going into a secure Richland County Sheriff’s Department training facility where officials say he gained access to and then allegedly stole the SUV. Since the location protected deputies say the unidentified man rammed in the gate at the location with a seperate car before taking off with the Sport Utility Vehicle. The jeep pictured below is a 2015 Ford Expedition that clearly has the RCSD insignia along the side with a South Carolina License plate number of CG82626. Authorities say the SUV also has the very detailed items like lights, sirens, and a police radio that should make spotting the stolen SUV hard to miss.

Image: RCSD

Deputies describe the suspect as being between 20 to 30 years old with a small thin build, long hair, a mustache, beard and small tattoos under each eye.

Deputies ask anyone who may see the suspect to contact 9-1-1 immediately or if you the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC. Moreover, RCSD says anyone who comes into contact with someone who makes them question the validity of a law enforcement officer you come across, call 911. The dispatcher who answers the phone will be able to verify if the officer is a legitimate officer with the department.