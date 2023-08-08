West Columbia man charged in gas station shooting
Lexington Co, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington deputies say they arrested a man they say shot and a car full of people.
Investigators say Da’Shaun Rogers is charged with three counts of attempted murder.
According to deputies rogers fired shots at a car after a fight in a convenience store parking lot on longs pond road last Thursday morning.
“Based on the information detectives have gathered and confirmed, Rogers fired multiple shots at a car after a fight in a convenience store parking lot in the 200 block of Longs Pond Road early Thursday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “It all started when the shooting victims said they were blocked in by another car at a gas pump.”
Rogers and two women were in the other car, according to Koon.
“The two females who were in Rogers’ car got out of the car and started fighting the people in the other car,” Koon said. “After the fight was over, Rogers shot at the other car as it drove away.”