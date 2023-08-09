Richland County School District One celebrates new school year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Most parents are excited about their kids going back to school soon, if they haven’t started already, but what about the teachers?

Wednesday morning, teachers and district employees gathered in Dreher High School’s auditorium to kick off a new year.

“Well a new school year is always exciting. We get to start a new year, begin again if you will. But our mission and vision and purpose remains the same. That’s making a positive difference in the lives of children,” says Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon.

To get the convocation going, the “Satchel Ford Sensations” sang “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston, and “Nine to Five” by Dolly Parton.

Other performances included “The Genius Girls” from Horrell Hill Elementary School and Richland One’s Faculty Jazz Band.

Doctor Witherspoon then spoke to the crowd about the importance of knowing their ‘why’. Because that ‘why’ will have a lasting effect on the over 22,000 students across Richland One.

Dreher’s Choral Director Hannah McKenzie says her ‘why’ remains seeing her students’ passion and art form grow.

“I love being a teacher. I love getting to connect with my students and watch them succeed. I’m blessed because I get to see them from freshman to senior. So just getting to see the growth over those four years. There’s nothing like it,” says McKenzie.

And to set the tone moving forward, Richland One’s Employee Choir closed out the convocation with “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers.

Students across Richland County School District One will start back on August 16th.

Richland School District One employs around 4,000 faculty and staff.