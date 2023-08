N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WOLO)– Crews responded overnight after a tugboat sank off of the coast of N. Myrtle Beach.

According to the US Coast Guard the 59 foot boat sank Tuesday night three miles off the coast.

Three crew members were rescued.

Officials say the boat had 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.

There are no reports of any of the fuel making it to shore.