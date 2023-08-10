Aces sign former Gamecock Alaina Coates to second emergency hardship contract

Las Vegas, NV (August 10, 2023)—Las Vegas Aces General Manager Natalie Williams announced today that the team has re-signed veteran WNBA center Alaina Coates to a second seven-day emergency hardship contract. Coates, who originally signed with the Aces on Aug. 2, played in the last two games for the Aces and averaged 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in an Aug. 6 loss to New York and Aug. 8 win over Dallas.

The Chicago Sky originally selected Coates with the second overall pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft. The 6-4 South Carolina grad missed the 2017 season with an injury, but played in 32 games as a rookie for the Sky in 2018. She later laced up her high tops for Minnesota (2019), Atlanta (2019), Washington (2020), Indiana (2022) and Phoenix (2023).

Coates has career averages of 2.9 points and 2.7 rebounds to Las Vegas, along with a career field goal percentage of 56.0 percent over her 87 games in the W.