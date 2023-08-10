Gov. McMaster signs bill that helps early childhood education

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina ranks 6th in the nation when it comes to early childhood education according to a recent study conducted by WalletHub.

Thursday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster signed into law a bill that will continue helping children in the Palmetto State learn in their early years.

“The verdict on that pilot is in. First Steps works,” said SC First Steps director Georgia Mjartan.

First Steps is a program first created by the General Assembly in 1999 that expands access to early childhood education and prepares children for kindergarten.

“We have to be sure that we educate and take care of the young people who will one day be where we are,” said Gov. Henry McMaster at Thursday’s ceremonial bill signing.

McMaster signed into law a bill that permanently authorizes First Steps. This bill was passed unanimously in both the House and Senate.

“We heard from people across this state who couldn’t read. First Steps went in and helped those children,” said Rep. Stewart Jones, a Republican from Laurens.

“We are in the home, helping new parents learn the new skills they need. We are in childcare centers, making sure every child has the best early learning opportunities. We’re even in pediatric clinics helping spot concerns early before they hold our children back,” Mjartan said.

First Steps delivers services that help the development and learning of infants, toddlers and preschoolers. First Steps also has a local program in every county in the state.

“Those children, our children, are 74 percent more likely to start school at the highest readiness,” Mjartan said.

“This ensures that every child in South Carolina has an opportunity to get a great education and have a future,” Rep. Jones said.