WATCH: Cam Scott commits to Texas basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, in front of friends and family at Lexington High School, Cam Scott made his commitment to The University of Texas.

Scott, the Palmetto State’s No.1 ranked boys prospect, chose the Longhorns over a handful of programs, including South Carolina.

This reigning S.C. Gatorade Player of the year admitted Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks were his second choice.

“They were right there. Game of inches. They were No. 2, for sure,” Scott said when asked shortly after his announcement.

Last season, the junior poured in 19.2 points and six rebounds per game en route to becoming Lexington High School’s newest all-time scoring record holder.