Irmo PD continues searching for suspect in car break-in’s

Irmo, SC (WOLO) — Irmo police are currently working to identify whoever is responsible for a string of car break-ins in the New Friarsgate neighborhood.

According to police, multiple individuals are involved and every car that was broken into was unlocked. Money, cell phones and guns have been taken out of these vehicles.

Police remind you to remove all valuables from your vehicles and lock them and never leave a gun in your vehicle.