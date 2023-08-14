Consumer: Target recalling 2.2 million candles due to reported jar breaking

CNN-Target is recalling 2.2 million candles after reports of jars breaking, while the candles were burning.

The recall includes multiple scents of the Threshold glass jar candle in both the 5.5 ounce and 20 ounce sizes.

Officials say they were sold at Target stores and online between February 2020 and July 2023. Target has received 19 reports of the candle jars breaking or cracking, say officials.

If you have any of the candles you can return them to a Target store for a full refund.