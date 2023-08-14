Gamecocks picked third overall in preseason SEC Coaches Poll

BIRMINGHAM, AL – The South Carolina women’s soccer team has been chosen to finish third in the SEC for the 2023 season, as voted on by the league’s 14 coaches.

Arkansas took the No. 1 spot, while Alabama closed in above the Gamecocks at No. 2. South Carolina will enter the year the defending SEC Tournament champions, having finished the regular season tied with Tennessee for the SEC East title. The Gamecocks finished 2022 fourth overall in the league, going 6-3-1 in conference play. South Carolina is among five teams receiving mention in the United Soccer Coaches preseason rankings, including three that are in the Top 25. Alabama is ranked seventh, Arkansas is eighth, and South Carolina is 12th. Texas A&M and Georgia are among the teams receiving votes in the poll.

Preseason Coaches Poll:

Arkansas (No. 8) Alabama (No. 7) South Carolina (No. 12) Georgia (RV) Texas A&M (RV) Tennessee Vanderbilt LSU Mississippi State Auburn Missouri Kentucky Florida Ole Mis

The Gamecocks will open the 2023 season on the road, facing local rival No. 25 Clemson on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7:00 p.m. on ACCNX.