DHEC, Dept. of Education to make overdose reversal drug available in schools

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–DHEC and the SC Department of Education say they are making naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, available in schools across the state.

Earlier this year state lawmakers passed a law authorizing the agencies to create and update a list of lifesaving medications school nurses are authorized to use.

In addition to Narcan, officials say school nurses will also be able to administer albuterol inhalers, and EpiPens.

“We are dedicated to saving lives in schools by expanding access to these emergency medications, through our partnership with schools and the Department of Education,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Director of Public Health.

Officials with DHEC say From 2020 to 2021, there were 2,168 overdose deaths compared to 573 just ten years prior.