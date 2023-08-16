First day of school — students return to class across Richland School District One

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Summer break has officially come to an end. Wednesday morning, students and teachers across Richland School District One headed back to class for the first day of school .

Of the more than 50 schools across Richland One, nine have a new principal, including Tiffany Ligon at Brennen Elementary School.

“I am just excited about this year, with it being my first year here at Brennen and my first year as a principal! So I’m just really excited to be here and get to know the students. We’ve been preparing for them for the last couple of months, and it’s just such an excitement and joy to have them here at Brennen. Just had a great time meeting so many families this week and I’m looking forward to that this school year,” says Ligon.

Dr. Brenton Coe is the new principal at C.A. Johnson High School. Coe says his goal is for students to be excited about education and to be excited about coming to C. A. Johnson.

“This school has such a rich history, I feel like we should provide opportunities to so many, not just our community here but different places around. We should be attractive. We should be a place that people want to be. And that’s where I hope to be at the end of this school year-growing in that realm and in that field. I want to be bursting at the seams,” says Coe.

Dr. Craig Witherspoon, Superintendent of Richland School District One, says along with the help of the new principals, the district will continue to focus on moving students from where they are now academically, socially, and emotionally, to a better place by the end of the year.

“They’re excited, again bringing that excitement, that energy to these new schools. Working with their staff, building that commitment, and excitement not only for their respective schools but for certainly for the district as a whole,” says Witherspoon.