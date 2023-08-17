Federal appeals court rules to restrict abortion medication

(CNN) —A Federal Appeals court ruled to restrict the abortion medication Mifepristone.

The decision wipes away a lower court’s ruling that would have taken it off the market completely.

Mifepristone is one of the drugs used to induce a “medical abortion.” the court found the proper process wasn’t followed when regulations were loosened in 2016.

It was not lawful to allow the drug to be taken later in pregnancy. Mailed directly to patients, or prescribed by health care workers other than doctors. Still, the decision won’t change the availability of mifepristone in the short-term. That’s because an earlier supreme court decision guarantees its availability. Wednesday’s decision will likely face an appeal.