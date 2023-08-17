Would you like to get paid to taste test Buc-ees snacks?

CNN-Do you love Buc-ees?

Financebuzz is looking to pay someone $1,000 dollars to sample 25 popular snacks at Buc-ee’s.

The snacks include the roadside stop’s famous Beaver nuggets, homemade Oreo fudge, hippo tacos, and lemon crisps.

You will have to document your experience through written reviews and photographs, according to Financebuzz.

Financebuzz says it will also pay 250 dollars to cover the cost of snacks and merchandise.

The closest Buc-ee’s here in South Carolina is located in Florence.