Camden police investigate elementary school bomb threat

Camden, SC (WOLO) — The Camden Police Department continues to investigate a bomb threat they say was called into the the Camden Elementary School Thursday morning. Authorities say they rushed to the the school in the 400 block of Laurens Street where they received reports of explosives that were supposedly placed in either the parking lot or near the school.

Police says the School Resource Officer (SRO), along with school administrators worked quickly to place the school on lockdown. When additional officers arrived at the school they say they secured the area, and started to check the exterior of the facility. Unable to find anything outside of the school, police decided to have students and staff evacuate the building so they could conduct a search inside of the school.

With the help of multiple agencies, including Officers with CPD, Camden Fire Department, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Kershaw County School District, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol officials were able to determine there were no devices or suspicious packages and the school was deemed safe for everyone to go back inside of the elementary school.