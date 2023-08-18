Lexington Police continue search for domestic violence suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department continues the search for a man accused of domestic violence.

Police say 30 year old Marquel Ross of Lexington was involved in an argument with a woman last month when he allegedly threatened her with a gun while at her home.

Police say he is facing domestic violence charges in the First degree.

According to Police, Ross also took the woman’s cell phone to keep her from being able to contact police.

If you have information that might be able to help in this case, you are asked to call the Lexington Police Department. Contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.