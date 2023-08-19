Columbia Animal Services hosts ‘Clear the Shelter’ event this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Animal Services is hosting a Clear the Shelter event this month.

The free adoption special is going on now through August 31, 2023.

To take part in the event, you can head to the shelter located at 127 Humane Lane.

The shelter is open Monday-Friday from Noon-pm and Saturday from 9am-4pm.

For more information, click here https://animalservices.columbiasc.gov/

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health