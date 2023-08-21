Columbia Urban League’s Back to School Parent Leadership Conference this Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Urban League is hosting a free event to help parents get their kids ready to go back to school focused and ready.

The Back to School Closing the Achievement Gap Parent Leadership Conference starts this Saturday!

It’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Brookland Banquet & Conference Center at 1066 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Curtis spoke with the Columbia Urban League President James T. McLawhorn, Jr. about how this event offers parents the necessary resources to close the achievement gap to make their kids successful in school and in the work force.

Topics will include Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), 504 Accommodation Plans for students with disabilities, stress management, financial literacy and so much more!

School supplies will be provided by Walmart.

Lunch will also be served.

It’s open for parents, foster parents, care givers, youth workers & advocates.

For more information, you can call James T. McLawhorn, Jr. at 803-929-1040 or Juanita Dean-Bates at 803-929-1041/803-665-8047.