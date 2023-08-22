Pet of the Week: Bowser

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Bowser! This sweet and handsome terrier-mix is about 2 years old and is looking for his forever home through the Kershaw County Humane Society.

Don’t let his size fool you! Bowser, also lovingly known as Bowser Bear by shelter staff, is a gentle giant. He came in to the shelter as a stray back in December 2022, and since then has made lots of other dog friends, has learned how to sit, walks well on a leash and harness, and rides great in the car! Shelter staff also say he’s very toy and treat motivated, and would do great in a family-oriented home with other dogs and even kids to play with him, give him lots of love, and cuddles.

If you’re interested in adopting Bowser, click here to fill out an adoption application. Then head to the shelter at 128 Black River Road in Camden and ask to meet Bowser! Officials also always recommend bringing any kids or other furry friends in the household by for a meet and greet to ensure the best adoption!