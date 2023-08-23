8 airports get millions for near collision construction

(CNN) — The Federal government is doling out millions of dollars to tackle near collisions at American airports.

Eight airports will receive $121 million dollars to pay for construction projects. This is on top of the $100 million dollars that was granted to dozens of other airports three months ago.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says one project includes simplifying the layout of Boston Logan International Airport. A collision was narrowly avoided at that airport earlier this year.