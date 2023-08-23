Timmerman School becomes first in nation to implement new lockdown system

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Timmerman Elementary School in Forest Acres will become the 1st school in the nation to implement a new type of smart-lock technology on all its doors.

The company behind the safety system is called BarricAid Technology Group.

Officials with BarricAid say in the event of an active shooter, one door can be immediately locked down with the quick press of a button.

Hold the button for just a few seconds, and the entire school is locked down simultaneously while also notifying the police.

In the event of gunshot, the system automatically locks down the entire school on its own.

Timmerman’s Principal Liz Jordan says the new system will help put everyone at ease.

“Such a relief. I think any principal, any teacher, any parent would feel the same way. Just to know that we are going a step beyond to try and ensure the safety of all of our students and staff. You just can’t be too careful in today’s world. It’s a sad situation, but we live in an evil world today. And when you have children, those are parents’ prized possessions. And so anything that a school can do to try to ensure safety, is beyond what we need to be doing,” Jordan says.

The school has also implemented the “Bryan Buchanan Scholarship” — named for BarricAid’s lead engineer who passed away from brain cancer.

Eighth-grader Kami Penn is the school’s first recipient.