Midlands man charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The SC Attorney General’s Office says Alex Koon, 31, of West Columbia was arrested on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators say the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department made the arrest.

Officials say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led to the arrest for possessing child sexual abuse material.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office says, child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes.

Investigators say he is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.