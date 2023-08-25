Lego creates blocks for the visually impaired

(CNN) — Lego is selling braille bricks to the public for the first time. The company says these special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.

The printed version of the symbol or letter is also shown beneath the studs. The set is available in English and French, with more languages to be released next year.

These bricks are also fully compatible with other sets.

Lego says kids ages six and up, whether they’re visually impaired or not, can enjoy playing with the new item.

Until now, the braille bricks were only distributed to organizations specializing in the education of children with vision impairment.

Pre-orders for the new set opened Thursday at $90 dollars.