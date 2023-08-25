Pawmetto Lifeline helping control cat population at Midlands prison

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Pawmetto Lifeline is hoping to prevent the increase of the cat population at a local prison.

Officials say this coming Monday they will partner with the Department of Corrections in an effort to trap feral cats at Kirkland Correctional Institution.

A Pawmetto Lifeline spokesperson says there is a multitude of feral cats on the prison grounds.

After the cats are trapped they will be spayed and neutered and returned to the prison where some of them provide much needed companionship for the inmates.