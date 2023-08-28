Pawmetto Lifeline to reduce cat population at area prison

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Pawmetto Lifeline is partnering with the Department of Corrections today in hopes of preventing the increase of the cat population at a local prison.

Officials say the joint effort begins today in an effort to trap feral cats at Kirkland Correctional Institution.

A Pawmetto Lifeline spokesperson says there is a multitude of feral cats on the prison grounds.

After the cats are trapped they will be spayed and neutered and returned to the prison where some of them provide much needed companionship for the inmates.