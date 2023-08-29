Idalia Will Slam Us on Wednesday

Hurricane Idalia is going to make landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida on Wednesday morning as a strong hurricane. Then it will move inland and weaken some, as it heads our way. When it arrives here on Wednesday afternoon it’ll likely be a tropical storm, but still have plenty of impacts that will last until early on Thursday. Expect flooding rain from Columbia to I-95 with some power outages from gusty winds bringing down trees, limbs and some power lines. Please stay tuned to ABC Columbia for update from Tyler Ryan and me right through early Thursday morning.

Below is an estimate of what the radar will look like on Wednesday evening – heavy rain and very gusty winds.

Below are the projected impacts of the storm

Below is the estimated storm track

Below are the estimated rain totals matching this projected storm track