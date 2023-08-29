Suspects sentenced in murder of Sanaa Amenhotep

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Three people were sentenced for their roles in the murder of a Midlands 15 year old.

According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Nicolle Sanchez Peralta,19, Treveon Nelson,20, and Jaylen Wilson, 20, were all convicted and sentenced in the murder of Sanaa Amenhotep, 15.

Sanchez-Peralta was sentenced to 65 years in prison while Nelson and Wilson were each sentenced to 60 years in prison for the abduction and shooting death of Amenhotep in April of 2021.

Officials say she was kidnapped from Richland Co. on April 5th and her body was located in a wooded area of Lexington Co. on April 28th.