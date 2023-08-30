Military Matters: 3M pays 6 bill over combat earplugs

(CNN) — In tonight’s Military Matters, The 3-M company is paying six billion dollars to resolve lawsuits over its faulty combat earplugs.

About 300-thousand lawsuits have been filed by veterans who say the earplugs resulted in hearing loss. The earplugs were used in both training and combat by the military from 2003 to 2015.

Attorneys for 3-M say the settlement is not an admission of liability on the company’s part.

This is not the only major legal hurdle they’re facing this Summer. South Carolina is part of a lawsuit against 3-m over forever chemicals found in drinking water.